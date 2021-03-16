The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 19,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,446. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

