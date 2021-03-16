The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 770.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

