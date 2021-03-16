The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,911 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.45% of The Toro worth $148,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.