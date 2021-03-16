The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.75

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 973.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 966.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 994.29 ($12.99).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

