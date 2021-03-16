The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

