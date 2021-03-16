The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 620,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 353,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 763,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.