The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Comparison

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Westaim $9.17 million 32.95 $8.52 million N/A N/A

The Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and The Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.05%. The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 96.68%. Given The Westaim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A The Westaim -97.82% -8.56% -7.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats The Westaim on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

