The Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Shares Up 7.4%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

The Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

