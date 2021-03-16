Thomas J. Fallon Sells 15,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HTGC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 16,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,829. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

