Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of THO opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Northcoast Asset Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 77,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 743,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 781,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after buying an additional 245,440 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

