THORChain Price Hits $5.56 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00010044 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $41.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

