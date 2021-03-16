Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $29,286.45 and $90,544.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00355201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

