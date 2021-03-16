ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $10,682.57 on Major Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $10,682.57 or 0.19497134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $926.03 million and approximately $60,769.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.