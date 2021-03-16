TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $676,297.63

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $676,297.63 and $11.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.63 or 0.01600935 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

