Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.56 million. Tilray reported sales of $52.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

