TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Cap of $54.07 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.07 million and $2.23 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

