Tixl (TXL) Trading Up 63.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

