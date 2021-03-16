TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.14

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.14 and traded as high as C$132.74. TMX Group shares last traded at C$132.06, with a volume of 144,523 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

