TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 401,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.49. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

