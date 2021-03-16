Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

