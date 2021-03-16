TOP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, TOP has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

