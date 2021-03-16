Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TGLVY stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Tuesday. 26,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,993. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

