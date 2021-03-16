Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TGLVY stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Tuesday. 26,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,993. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.