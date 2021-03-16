TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Sells $36,275.40 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

