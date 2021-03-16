TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VREYF shares. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

