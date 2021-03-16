Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 11th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TORXF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

TORXF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 60,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

