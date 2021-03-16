Tornado Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.28 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $184.74 or 0.00326872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $63.19 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00456871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00061897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00563458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,063 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

