Tornado Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $522,399.81 and $1.08 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $87.07 or 0.00154384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

