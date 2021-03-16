Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.23% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of SNPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 6,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

