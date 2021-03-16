TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

