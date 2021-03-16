Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 527 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 778% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

