TransAlta Renewables (RNW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

1/27/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

