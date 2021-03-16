TransAlta Renewables (RNW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.
- 3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
- 1/27/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$19.50 to C$21.50.
- 1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.88.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 271.66%.
