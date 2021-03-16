TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $10.68 on Tuesday, hitting $606.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,905. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

