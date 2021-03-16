TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other TransMedics Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.