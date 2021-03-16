Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 6.8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 23,279,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 33,756,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

