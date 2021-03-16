Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 11th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGS opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $720.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

