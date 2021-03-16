TravelNote (TVNT) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 51.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $24,003.91 and approximately $942.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.