Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.46 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $56.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

