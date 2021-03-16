Travis Marquette Sells 951 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. 1,954,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.