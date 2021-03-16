Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,303.77

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,303.77 ($17.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,588 ($20.75). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62), with a volume of 494,292 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,462 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,303.77.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

