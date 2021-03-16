Treat DAO Market Cap Achieves $1.80 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003445 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $359,176.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

