Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.
In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
