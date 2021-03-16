Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.