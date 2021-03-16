TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TCBK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

