Trinity Network Credit Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,668.40 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $690,668.40 and approximately $88,731.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 87.6% higher against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

