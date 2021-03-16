Triple Frond Partners LLC Has $86.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 10.5% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,465,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,098.57. 65,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,039.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,761.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

