Triple Frond Partners LLC Sells 182,500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Triple Frond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,500 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 25.6% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $210,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $15.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

