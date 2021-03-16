Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,524. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

