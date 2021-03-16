TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $3.73 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.