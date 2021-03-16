TrueChain Hits Market Capitalization of $20.44 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

