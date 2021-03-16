TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $390,221.07 and approximately $16,256.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.