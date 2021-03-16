TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0056 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $13.10 million and $920,398.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

